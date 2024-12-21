Rapid Response Prevents Disaster at Sattva Knowledge City

A fire erupted on the fifth floor of Sattva Knowledge City, a sprawling complex located in Madhapur, Telangana, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The blaze, which also spread to the sixth floor, was successfully extinguished by four fire tenders.

No injuries or casualties were reported from the fire, which is believed to have started in a restaurant on the fifth floor, according to Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy.

Sattva's spokesperson highlighted the effectiveness of their emergency response protocols, noting that safety remains a primary concern. Operations remain uninterrupted as investigations continue to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)