Left Menu

Rapid Response Prevents Disaster at Sattva Knowledge City

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur, Telangana. It spread to the sixth floor but was doused without any injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Sattva's emergency response team swiftly contained it, ensuring normal operations resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:07 IST
Rapid Response Prevents Disaster at Sattva Knowledge City
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on the fifth floor of Sattva Knowledge City, a sprawling complex located in Madhapur, Telangana, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The blaze, which also spread to the sixth floor, was successfully extinguished by four fire tenders.

No injuries or casualties were reported from the fire, which is believed to have started in a restaurant on the fifth floor, according to Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy.

Sattva's spokesperson highlighted the effectiveness of their emergency response protocols, noting that safety remains a primary concern. Operations remain uninterrupted as investigations continue to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024