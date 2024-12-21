Wildlife Exchange: Gujarat's Asiatic Lions Head to Bhopal's Van Vihar

The Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal is set to welcome two Asiatic lions from Gujarat, according to a Forest department official's announcement on Saturday. This exchange is part of a strategic wildlife initiative.

The Madhya Pradesh forest department recently tweeted about the transportation of two Bengal tigers to the Junagadh zoo. This relocation is under an animal exchange program aimed at preserving genetic diversity among species.

The incoming Asiatic lions, known for their purity of breed, will arrive from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh. Van Vihar National Park is ideally situated on the upper lakeside in Bhopal and is gearing up for this significant addition to its wildlife population.

