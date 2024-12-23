A Tragic Encounter: Man Trampled by Elephants in Jharkhand
A 59-year-old man, Sikra Hembrom, was tragically killed by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The elephants invaded his home, demolishing a wall, and trampled him to death. His family escaped, and the forest department provided Rs 40,000 in immediate aid to his family.
A 59-year-old man lost his life in a tragic incident involving a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The victim, identified as Sikra Hembrom, was fatally trampled in the early hours of Monday morning.
The incident occurred in Belatand village, falling under the Madhuban police station's jurisdiction. The family was asleep when the elephants intruded, breaking down a wall of their house.
The victim's daughter-in-law narrated how she fled with her children while her father-in-law was unable to escape. Following the tragedy, the forest department provided Rs 40,000 in immediate relief to the grieving family.
