A Tragic Encounter: Man Trampled by Elephants in Jharkhand

A 59-year-old man lost his life in a tragic incident involving a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The victim, identified as Sikra Hembrom, was fatally trampled in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident occurred in Belatand village, falling under the Madhuban police station's jurisdiction. The family was asleep when the elephants intruded, breaking down a wall of their house.

The victim's daughter-in-law narrated how she fled with her children while her father-in-law was unable to escape. Following the tragedy, the forest department provided Rs 40,000 in immediate relief to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)