Delhi Faces Water Woes Due to Yamuna Ammonia Spike

The national capital, Delhi, is poised to experience water shortages as the Delhi Jal Board has announced a reduction in water supply, prompted by elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, particularly at the Wazirabad pond.

The contamination has severely impacted the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which is currently operating at just 25-50% of its usual capacity. As a result, the DJB is curtailing water production by 5 to 10% from other facilities, including Haiderpur, Bawana, and Dwarka.

Residents across multiple neighborhoods, such as Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, and Rohini, are urged to use water conservatively and can request water tankers if needed. Authorities are striving to stabilize the water supply amid ongoing challenges with Yamuna's pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)