Delhi Faces Water Woes Due to Yamuna Ammonia Spike

High ammonia levels in the Yamuna have forced Delhi Jal Board to reduce water supply by 5-10%. The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant operates at half capacity. Many areas in Delhi will face shortages. The Board urges judicious water use and ensures water tankers on demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital, Delhi, is poised to experience water shortages as the Delhi Jal Board has announced a reduction in water supply, prompted by elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, particularly at the Wazirabad pond.

The contamination has severely impacted the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which is currently operating at just 25-50% of its usual capacity. As a result, the DJB is curtailing water production by 5 to 10% from other facilities, including Haiderpur, Bawana, and Dwarka.

Residents across multiple neighborhoods, such as Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, and Rohini, are urged to use water conservatively and can request water tankers if needed. Authorities are striving to stabilize the water supply amid ongoing challenges with Yamuna's pollution levels.

