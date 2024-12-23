Left Menu

Mumbai Enforces Stricter Rules to Combat Air Pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented new guidelines to address air pollution caused by construction and road dust in Mumbai. Key measures include banning wood as cooking fuel and employing patrol teams for enforcement. The initiative aims to improve air quality in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has introduced new guidelines to combat air pollution linked to construction activities and road dust.

The civic body announced that these measures are part of a comprehensive action plan to address the city's deteriorating air quality, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The guidelines prohibit using wood as cooking fuel at construction sites and call for increased vigilance. The Solid Waste Management Department is responsible for ensuring road dust control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

