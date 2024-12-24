Left Menu

Transformative Ken-Betwa River Link: Modi's Bold Step

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa river linking project, a pioneering national initiative. This project aims to provide water for millions across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, benefiting farmers, boosting tourism, and fostering regional economic and social improvement.

Updated: 24-12-2024 12:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the foundation stone ceremony for the Ken-Betwa river linking project on Wednesday. This project marks a significant step under the national river interlinking policy and is expected to serve as a model of collaboration between central and state governments.

The Ken-Betwa project is expected to impact more than 65 lakh people across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, ensuring drinking water availability and irrigation facilities. The estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 44,605 crore, and it will also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy.

In addition to infrastructural benefits, the project promises social and economic development in the Bundelkhand region, with new employment opportunities and enhanced tourism prospects. A critical component includes preserving historical heritage sites and improving groundwater levels.

