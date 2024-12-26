Khomarpada: A Model for Rural Development in Maharashtra

Khomarpada, a village in Palghar, Maharashtra, has become a model for effective implementation of rural welfare programs, said state minister Bharat Gogawale on Thursday. His announcement came during an event in Vikramgad taluka, where he outlined plans to replicate Khomarpada's initiatives across the state.

Gogawale highlighted the success of projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Khomarpada, emphasizing efforts in vermicomposting, mogra cultivation, and the construction of farm ponds. The government's commitment is to extend these successful schemes to every rural household in Maharashtra, ensuring broad-based development.

The minister also initiated the Jaltara water conservation scheme, marking further progress in sustainable practices. Palghar district continues to lead in the allocation of forest lands to tribal families, noted Collector Govind Bodke, underscoring the district's proactive approach to inclusive development.

