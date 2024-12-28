Icy Embrace: Snowfall Transforms Uttarakhand into a Winter Wonderland

Snowfall in Uttarakhand's peaks and intermittent drizzle in the lower hills have intensified the chill across the state. Disaster management officials confirm that the hill districts are experiencing severe cold due to continuous snowfall, with highways to the Himalayan temples remaining closed at various points.

The higher reaches, including Auli, Harshil, Hemkund Sahib, Chopta, Dayara, Lokhandi, Sukki Top, Munsyari, and Pithoragarh, are dusted with snow. The Met Office forecasts significant snowfall at elevations above 2,500 metres across Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarh, and Nainital.

Roads and power supply have been disrupted. Over 65 villages are affected, while tourists are increasingly drawn to the picturesque snowy landscape, with Mussoorie hotels seeing a surge in bookings for New Year's Eve.

(With inputs from agencies.)