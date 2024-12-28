Left Menu

Icy Embrace: Snowfall Transforms Uttarakhand into a Winter Wonderland

Snowfall across Uttarakhand's peaks and intermittent drizzle in the lower regions have intensified the cold, affecting transportation and power in several areas. Over 65 villages are impacted, and major highways leading to Himalayan temples are blocked. However, the wintry charm is attracting tourists to the state.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Snowfall in Uttarakhand's peaks and intermittent drizzle in the lower hills have intensified the chill across the state. Disaster management officials confirm that the hill districts are experiencing severe cold due to continuous snowfall, with highways to the Himalayan temples remaining closed at various points.

The higher reaches, including Auli, Harshil, Hemkund Sahib, Chopta, Dayara, Lokhandi, Sukki Top, Munsyari, and Pithoragarh, are dusted with snow. The Met Office forecasts significant snowfall at elevations above 2,500 metres across Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarh, and Nainital.

Roads and power supply have been disrupted. Over 65 villages are affected, while tourists are increasingly drawn to the picturesque snowy landscape, with Mussoorie hotels seeing a surge in bookings for New Year's Eve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

