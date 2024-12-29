Intense Rescue Mission: Saving Sumit from Borewell

Intense efforts are underway in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district to rescue 10-year-old Sumit Meena, who fell into a 140-foot borewell on a Saturday evening. The boy is trapped 39 feet underground, prompting rescue agencies to launch a full-scale operation to save him.

A parallel pit has been crafted by rescue teams, who are now attempting to make a tunnel to reach the child. Jaivardhan Singh, the Raghogarh Congress MLA present at the scene, confirmed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leading the operation, with oxygen being continuously pumped into the borewell.

The incident has left the local community in shock, heightening urgency as the NDRF team battles against time and challenging conditions to bring Sumit back to safety. Family and local authorities maintain a resolute vigil, ensuring that Sumit's rescue remains the top priority.

