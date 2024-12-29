Left Menu

Intense Rescue Mission: Saving Sumit from Borewell

In Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, agencies are racing against time to rescue Sumit Meena, a 10-year-old boy trapped in a 140-ft borewell. Despite exhaustive overnight efforts, the National Disaster Response Force continues to work, aided by local authorities, to reach the child and ensure his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:13 IST
Representative image.
  • India

Intense efforts are underway in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district to rescue 10-year-old Sumit Meena, who fell into a 140-foot borewell on a Saturday evening. The boy is trapped 39 feet underground, prompting rescue agencies to launch a full-scale operation to save him.

A parallel pit has been crafted by rescue teams, who are now attempting to make a tunnel to reach the child. Jaivardhan Singh, the Raghogarh Congress MLA present at the scene, confirmed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leading the operation, with oxygen being continuously pumped into the borewell.

The incident has left the local community in shock, heightening urgency as the NDRF team battles against time and challenging conditions to bring Sumit back to safety. Family and local authorities maintain a resolute vigil, ensuring that Sumit's rescue remains the top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

