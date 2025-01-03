Inferno at Nangloi: Rapid Response Saves Day at Shoe Factory
A late evening fire erupted at a shoe factory in Nangloi's Rajdhani Park area. Despite the intensity, no casualties were reported. Prompt action by the Delhi Fire Services curtailed the blaze within two hours. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.
On a Friday evening, a potentially dangerous fire erupted in a shoe factory located in the Rajdhani Park area of Nangloi, according to an officer from the Delhi Fire Services.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the blaze, which ignited on the third floor of the manufacturing unit, was swiftly attended to by the deployment of nine fire tenders.
The fire was completely extinguished by 9.30 pm, but the cause of the incident remains under investigation as authorities continue their inquiry.
