Protests Erupt Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal in Pithampur
Protests erupted in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, against the incineration of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. The protests led to the registration of five cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders, and two individuals attempted self-immolation.
In a tense standoff, the Madhya Pradesh police have lodged five cases against protesters opposing the incineration of toxic waste in Pithampur, a town already scarred by the Bhopal gas tragedy. The Friday evening protests saw hundreds marching to the site, inciting a heavy police response.
The incineration was to occur at the Ramky Enviro company site, sparking uproar among locals. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prevent mass gatherings around the premises, while two individuals attempted self-immolation in protest.
A high-level meeting was convened by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to address the escalated tensions. The government assured safety compliance in waste transportation, stating actions would align with court directives while ensuring public safety remained paramount.
