Shimla Surpasses Its Weather Record: January Sees Unprecedented Heat
Shimla recorded its highest January day temperature of 22°C, breaking the 2006 record. An 'orange' alert for snow and rain is issued for several districts. Manali and Solan also reported record temperatures. The Met office forecasts snow and rain in the state for upcoming days.
In a surprising twist to winter, Shimla reported its highest-ever maximum temperature for January, reaching 22 degrees Celsius and breaking the previous high of 21.4 degrees Celsius set in 2006. This marked a significant weather anomaly for the hill station in Himachal Pradesh.
As temperatures hit record highs, the weather department issued an 'orange' alert for potential snowfall and rain in various districts, including Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, predicting extreme weather conditions on Sunday.
Other popular destinations like Manali and Solan also broke previous temperature records, marking unusual warmth for the month. The Met office anticipated upcoming snow and rain across high and mid hill areas, with weather expected to clear by January 8.
