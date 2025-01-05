Gurugram's Road to Progress: Infrastructure Overhaul Unveiled

In the next five years, Gurugram is poised for a significant transformation as it sets to improve its road connectivity. This was announced by Badshahpur MLA Singh, the minister for industries, commerce, environment, forests, and wildlife, during a recent gathering.

The ambitious plan will see the construction of an elevated road from the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway to Vatika Chowk, in addition to four flyovers extending from Vatika Chowk to Ghata. The projected cost for these developments is estimated at Rs 800 crore.

Singh emphasized the current government's commitment to fulfilling its promises as outlined in the 'Sankalp Patra,' prioritizing community needs in development decisions. Every effort will be made to ensure that government schemes are implemented effectively and that encroachments on the green belt are removed by the set deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)