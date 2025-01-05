Left Menu

Gurugram's Road to Progress: Infrastructure Overhaul Unveiled

Gurugram is set to undergo significant infrastructural development over the next five years, focusing on improved road connectivity. Plans include an elevated road and four flyovers. The initiative, led by Badshahpur MLA Singh, aims to enhance the city's infrastructure while prioritizing citizens' needs and ensuring effective government scheme implementation.

In the next five years, Gurugram is poised for a significant transformation as it sets to improve its road connectivity. This was announced by Badshahpur MLA Singh, the minister for industries, commerce, environment, forests, and wildlife, during a recent gathering.

The ambitious plan will see the construction of an elevated road from the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway to Vatika Chowk, in addition to four flyovers extending from Vatika Chowk to Ghata. The projected cost for these developments is estimated at Rs 800 crore.

Singh emphasized the current government's commitment to fulfilling its promises as outlined in the 'Sankalp Patra,' prioritizing community needs in development decisions. Every effort will be made to ensure that government schemes are implemented effectively and that encroachments on the green belt are removed by the set deadline.

