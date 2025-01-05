Left Menu

Quick Response Contains Sector 17 Mini Secretariat Fire

A fire erupted on the third floor of the Mini Secretariat building in Sector 17. Swift action by the fire department, whose station is nearby, contained the blaze within 15-20 minutes. Although no one was injured due to a holiday, some records were damaged.

A fire broke out at the Mini Secretariat building in Sector 17 on Sunday afternoon, quickly sparking concerns across the area.

Fire department officials reported that the blaze began on the building's third floor but was promptly brought under control. The proximity of the Fire Station, located just across the road, enabled fire tenders to reach the scene almost immediately.

Though it was a holiday and the rooms inside were unoccupied, some important records sustained damage. Firefighters on duty, who spotted smoke billowing from the building, acted swiftly to contain the situation, ensuring minimal disruption.

