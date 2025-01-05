Delhi Shivers in Dense Fog as AQI Hits Very Poor Levels
Dense fog enveloped Delhi reducing visibility to zero, delaying trains and rescheduling flights. Palam experienced zero visibility for 3.5 hours. Temperatures recorded were below average. Air quality remains 'very poor'. Fog and light rain expected on Monday, with variable wind projections throughout the day.
Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning, with zero visibility causing delays for fifty-one trains and rescheduling of several flights, according to officials. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official reported zero visibility from 4 AM to 7.30 AM at Palam, with easterly winds between 8-13 kmph.
Palam experienced a shorter zero visibility duration of 3.5 hours on Sunday compared to nine hours on Saturday. In terms of temperature, the maximum in the city settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the average, with a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.
The weather forecast for Monday suggests a generally cloudy sky and possible light rain with thunderstorms in the morning. Winds are expected to shift and vary in speed throughout the day. The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category with a 24-hour average AQI of 339, according to CPCB data.
