Delhi's Air Quality Concerns Resurface Amid Stubble Burning Decline

Delhi's PM2.5 levels have surged for a second consecutive year despite significant reductions in stubble burning across the region. The rise, highlighted by the Centre for Science and Environment, underscores various urban pollution sources exacerbating air quality issues, suggesting a reversal of prior environmental gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:15 IST
  • India

Delhi's PM2.5 levels continue to rise, marking a second straight year of worsening air quality despite a significant reduction in stubble burning incidents across the northern regions of India, according to new findings from the Centre for Science and Environment.

The think tank's report reveals a 3.4 percent increase in Delhi's annual PM2.5 concentration for 2024, reaching 104.7 microgrammes per cubic metre—more than doubling the national ambient air quality standard. This indicates that regional and urban pollution sources have offset earlier environmental improvements.

Experts urge action, as Delhi recorded two major smog episodes this winter, displaying the ongoing pollution challenges despite a noteworthy 71.2 percent drop in stubble fires. The troubling trend suggests the impact of local emissions from vehicles, industries, and open burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

