Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Spell as Mercury Drops

The temperatures in Himachal Pradesh plunged on Monday, with cold winds ushering in a significant drop by four to seven degrees, the local weather office reported. Despite the presence of the sun, warmth was elusive as icy conditions prevailed.

Light rain and snowfall were recorded mainly in the tribal and higher hill areas, with Shimla experiencing light showers amidst an overcast sky. The meteorological office forecasts further light to moderate rain and snow, along with thunderstorms and lightning, for isolated locales such as Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts.

The meteorological station issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog in districts like Una and Bilaspur till Wednesday, while the entire state expects dry weather until January 10. Officials warn of a new western disturbance affecting the region January 10 onward, potentially bringing more inclement weather.

