Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Spell as Mercury Drops

Mercury fell significantly in Himachal Pradesh due to cold winds and light snowfall in higher regions. Weather forecasts predict more rain and snow, alongside thunderstorms in certain areas. Temperatures dropped by 3 to 7 degrees, with Keylong experiencing the lowest at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Spell as Mercury Drops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The temperatures in Himachal Pradesh plunged on Monday, with cold winds ushering in a significant drop by four to seven degrees, the local weather office reported. Despite the presence of the sun, warmth was elusive as icy conditions prevailed.

Light rain and snowfall were recorded mainly in the tribal and higher hill areas, with Shimla experiencing light showers amidst an overcast sky. The meteorological office forecasts further light to moderate rain and snow, along with thunderstorms and lightning, for isolated locales such as Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts.

The meteorological station issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog in districts like Una and Bilaspur till Wednesday, while the entire state expects dry weather until January 10. Officials warn of a new western disturbance affecting the region January 10 onward, potentially bringing more inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025