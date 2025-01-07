Tragic Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Rohru

A tragic incident unfolded in Shimal district's Rohru subdivision when a fire broke out at a two-storey house, claiming the life of a 70-year-old woman, officials reported on Tuesday.

Dosari Devi, a resident of Rutara village, tragically lost her life in the blaze. The fire erupted on Monday around 8:30 pm as Devi and her family were asleep. While her family managed to escape, Devi was trapped inside. Despite efforts from her family and neighbors to rescue her, the fire engulfed the house.

Local fire tenders from Rohru, alerted by neighbors, rushed to the site. Working alongside villagers, firefighters took several hours to control the blaze. According to Rohru Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijay Wardhan, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain under investigation. A financial relief of Rs 10,000 has been extended to the grieving family.

