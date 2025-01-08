IIT-Bhubaneswar in Pioneering Road Engineering Research Partnership

IIT-Bhubaneswar has formalized a partnership with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to enhance collaborative research in the field of road engineering. Signed on Wednesday, this agreement signifies a major step forward for both institutions.

Key focus areas include traffic and transportation engineering, pavement engineering, and road safety, alongside other civil engineering disciplines such as geotechnical and bridge engineering. These domains promise robust research opportunities, according to project officials.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, IIT-Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar stated this partnership will fortify research ecosystems essential for road construction improvements. Meanwhile, CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida expressed optimism about the MoU's potential to revolutionize research and development in these critical sectors.

