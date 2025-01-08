Left Menu

IIT-Bhubaneswar in Pioneering Road Engineering Research Partnership

IIT-Bhubaneswar has partnered with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to advance research in road engineering. The collaboration aims to focus on traffic and transportation, pavement, and road safety, potentially setting benchmarks for infrastructure development in Odisha and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:49 IST
IIT-Bhubaneswar in Pioneering Road Engineering Research Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IIT-Bhubaneswar has formalized a partnership with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to enhance collaborative research in the field of road engineering. Signed on Wednesday, this agreement signifies a major step forward for both institutions.

Key focus areas include traffic and transportation engineering, pavement engineering, and road safety, alongside other civil engineering disciplines such as geotechnical and bridge engineering. These domains promise robust research opportunities, according to project officials.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, IIT-Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar stated this partnership will fortify research ecosystems essential for road construction improvements. Meanwhile, CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida expressed optimism about the MoU's potential to revolutionize research and development in these critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

