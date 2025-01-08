Forging Sustainable Futures: Urban Governance Transformation by 2047

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the necessity of sustainable urban development as half of India's population is predicted to reside in cities by 2047. His remarks came at the 'Capacity for Change: Forging Sustainable Futures' conference, focusing on citizen-centric governance and employing technology for effective urban planning.

The minister discussed plans to equip government staff with crucial skills and knowledge, aiming to enhance city planning and management. The conference showcased strategies for building institutional capacity, bringing together thought leaders and urban policy experts.

Organised by the National Institute of Urban Affairs, the event emphasized the integration of traditional wisdom with modern technological solutions to address urban expansion and make cities inclusive and equitable. Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu further stressed the importance of innovative and citizen-focused approaches.

