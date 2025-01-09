Inferno in Los Angeles: A City Under Siege

Raging wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed at least two lives, destroyed hundreds of buildings, and forced the evacuation of more than 70,000 people. The infernos, driven by fierce winds, began on Tuesday and continue to challenge firefighting efforts due to limited resources and water availability.

Adding to the crisis, water shortages in Pacific Palisades have hampered emergency efforts. Firefighters are grappling with depleted water tanks exacerbated by fires at lower elevations. In light of the challenges, residents are urged to limit their water usage as officials warn of the persisting high winds.

Amidst this historic natural disaster, President Joe Biden is set to visit to receive briefings, while local schools shutdown and residents navigate perilous evacuations. The situation highlights the dire conditions fueled by climate and environmental factors, as teams work tirelessly to contain the multiple fires raging across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)