Eco-Powerhouse: Goa's Waste-To-Energy Revolution

Goa's solid waste treatment facility, operational since 2016, efficiently processes 250 tonnes of waste daily, generating 1.02 megawatts of electricity and producing cooking gas. Managed by Goa Waste Management Corporation, the facility contributes significantly to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state of Goa is setting environmental benchmarks with its solid waste treatment facility, a cornerstone for sustainable tourism in India's coastal paradise. With the capability to treat 250 tonnes of waste each day, the facility significantly lessens the environmental footprint of the region's vibrant hospitality sector.

Managed by the Goa Waste Management Corporation since 2016, the facility converts waste into valuable resources, generating 1.02 megawatts of electricity and yielding 7,000 cubic meters of cooking gas daily. The plant's operations are overseen by Dr. Sharad Kale, a key advisor to the Goa government on solid waste management strategies.

Integral to Goa's environmental strategy, the facility not only supports the state's energy needs but also recycles materials like plastic and glass. It continues to play a pivotal role by turning waste into a resource, echoing Goa's vision for a 'zero waste' future.

