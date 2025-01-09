Inferno at Russian Oil Depot: Drone Attack Sparks Emergency
A fierce fire has engulfed an oil depot near a Russian air base in the Volga region, following a Ukrainian drone attack. Despite regional authorities claiming control, the blaze has prompted a state of emergency in Engels and resulted in the tragic deaths of two firefighters.
Russian firefighters continue to battle a massive fire at an oil depot near a strategic bomber air base in the Volga region, more than a day after a Ukrainian drone attack ignited the blaze. "The situation is under control," stated Governor Roman Busargin on Telegram.
A state of emergency has been declared in Engels, a city of 200,000 people, located approximately 730 km southeast of Moscow. The fire, which started at an industrial site following a mass drone attack, has tragically claimed the lives of two firefighters.
While the blaze ravaged an oil depot associated with a Russian air base, officials confirmed that Engels lies several hundred kilometers from Ukraine. In the past, drones have caused significant casualties in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions.
