Inferno at Russian Oil Depot: Drone Attack Sparks Emergency

Russian firefighters continue to battle a massive fire at an oil depot near a strategic bomber air base in the Volga region, more than a day after a Ukrainian drone attack ignited the blaze. "The situation is under control," stated Governor Roman Busargin on Telegram.

A state of emergency has been declared in Engels, a city of 200,000 people, located approximately 730 km southeast of Moscow. The fire, which started at an industrial site following a mass drone attack, has tragically claimed the lives of two firefighters.

While the blaze ravaged an oil depot associated with a Russian air base, officials confirmed that Engels lies several hundred kilometers from Ukraine. In the past, drones have caused significant casualties in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)