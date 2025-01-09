Left Menu

Devotion in Motion: The Grand Procession of the Black Nazarene

The annual Black Nazarene procession in Manila attracts hundreds of thousands of Catholic devotees. Participants jostle to touch the revered statue, believed to bless and heal. The event underscores the deep-rooted Catholic faith among Filipinos, a legacy of Spanish colonization, and emphasizes themes of faith and devotion.

Updated: 09-01-2025 14:47 IST
In a striking display of faith, hundreds of thousands of devotees took to the streets of Manila on Thursday for the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ. Clad in maroon and gold, the crowd's fervor transformed the city into a vibrant sea of devotion.

Procession organizers estimated over 220,000 participants attended mass before the event, with numbers swelling to 190,000 during the march. As the procession advanced through its 5.8 km route, devotees like the 79-year-old Victoriano Tayuni led groups in deepening their faith through this sacred tradition.

This event, a testament to the enduring Catholic belief in the Philippines, saw followers throw white towels onto the revered statue in hopes of blessings and healing. Deputized marshals wiped the towels on the statue, while others broke barriers to get closer. The procession, rich with tradition and spiritual guidance, highlights the cultural and religious legacy of Spanish colonization in the region.

