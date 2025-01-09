Left Menu

ISRO Advances in Space Docking with SpaDeX Milestone

ISRO has successfully adjusted the drift between satellites in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), advancing towards initialization by Friday. Despite previous postponements, this experiment is crucial for India's future space missions, including satellite services and interplanetary projects like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, ISRO announced a significant breakthrough in its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) by arresting the drift between satellites and placing them in a trajectory to move closer.

The mission, previously postponed, is crucial for developing India's capability in spacecraft docking, essential for future interplanetary projects and satellite servicing.

ISRO aims to achieve initial conditions by Friday, indicating a milestone for space docking technologies necessary for India's ambitious plans, including creating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and executing lunar missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

