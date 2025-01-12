ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

In a remarkable advance for India's space ambitions, ISRO launched two satellites that are part of a mission to demonstrate space docking capabilities. The satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, are currently positioned just 15 meters apart in anticipation of a groundbreaking maneuver.

The Indian space agency confirmed that the satellites were in excellent condition as they edged closer for their 'exciting handshake.' Deployed by the PSLV C60 rocket, the spacecraft were placed into a 475-kilometer orbit after liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The success of this mission would establish India as the fourth nation to master these critical technologies, essential for the country's future space projects such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and lunar missions.

