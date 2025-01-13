Revitalizing Jammu & Kashmir: A Connectivity Marvel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights infrastructure advancements in Jammu and Kashmir, announcing projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to enhance connectivity. This initiative aims to boost tourism and link previously inaccessible areas. Modi underlined the significance of development for reaching new national heights by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extensive infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to transform the region into one of the country's most connected areas. Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, he emphasized the Union territory's development as a hub for ropeways, bridges, and tunnels.
With an investment of Rs 42,000 crore into road connectivity in J&K, Modi highlighted the potential for increased tourism and accessibility. Among the projects are the Chenab bridge and various tunnel and railway initiatives like the Zojila and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, showcasing engineering feats.
Modi attributed part of these transformative efforts to the peaceful and constructive atmosphere in the region. Emphasizing community collaboration, he commended residents for their resilience and foresaw a bright future. Notably, the area has become a new tourist destination, underscoring the importance of infrastructure to sustainable progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
