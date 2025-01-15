Left Menu

Lunar Ventures: US and Japanese Firms Launch Ambitious Moon Missions

SpaceX launched two lunar landers for US and Japanese companies aiming to bolster lunar business. Texas-based Firefly Aerospace carries NASA experiments, while Tokyo's ispace retries after a previous crash, now with a rover onboard. Both aim for lunar touchdowns, navigating monthslong journeys.

Updated: 15-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a joint lunar venture, SpaceX has launched two lunar landers for American and Japanese companies striving to establish a foothold on the moon. This exciting mission aims to bring new business endeavors to our celestial neighbor.

The dual lunar landers blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center during the early hours, taking separate yet economical routes on their lengthy flights. This initiative marks a second attempt for Tokyo's ispace, following its failed mission two years ago, which this time includes a rover equipped with instruments to explore lunar resources.

Meanwhile, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace embarks on its inaugural moon landing, carrying a suite of experiments for NASA. The spacecraft are projected to land in the coming months, contributing to NASA's broader strategy to prepare for human exploration through its Artemis program.

