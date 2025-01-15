Left Menu

Delhi's Water Woes: Infrastructure Paid, Solutions Delayed

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has urged the chief secretary's intervention to address prolonged water supply issues, despite paying Rs 1,059 crore for infrastructure. Several Delhi areas remain without proper water services due to the Delhi Jal Board's inaction, forcing reliance on costly water tankers for residents.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:24 IST
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has called for immediate intervention from the chief secretary to tackle protracted water supply problems in the capital's residential colonies. This appeal follows significant delays by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) despite the DDA's payment of Rs 1,059 crore for 23 water supply and sewerage projects.

The DDA vice-chairman, in a communication to officials, highlighted the DJB's failure to approve or implement these schemes, particularly impacting areas like Dwarka, Rohini, Kalkaji, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, and Narela. These areas have suffered from inadequate water supply since 2013, despite financial commitments from the DDA.

As an interim measure, the DDA has resorted to providing water through tankers, which poses an extra financial strain on residents. The delay in water and sewerage network development has also hindered comprehensive regional development, exacerbating infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

