FDA's Bold Move: Capping Nicotine for a Smoke-Free Future

The FDA proposes to limit nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels to reduce smoking-related diseases. The cap could prevent millions from starting smoking and prompt many to quit. Tobacco companies argue against the cap, fearing increased black markets and citing its impact on revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:07 IST
U.S. regulators are targeting a significant reduction in cigarette nicotine levels, proposing a cap that aims to eliminate addiction and curb smoking-related diseases. The groundbreaking move by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is poised to challenge the tobacco industry and alter smoking habits nationwide.

The FDA first suggested lowering nicotine content in 2017 and is now moving forward with a proposal that sets the content at just 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco. This drastic reduction, nearly 95% lower than current levels, is predicted to prevent millions from starting smoking while encouraging millions more to quit. Despite the potential health benefits, major tobacco companies express concern over economic impacts.

Companies like British American Tobacco and Altria, whose revenues significantly rely on tobacco sales, criticize the initiative, suggesting it could spur illegal markets. However, health advocates hail it as transformative. The public is invited to comment on this proposal, with the FDA planning for the ruling to take effect two years post-approval.

