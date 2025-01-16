ISRO's Historic Docking: A Giant Leap in Space Technology

ISRO has etched its name in the annals of space exploration history by successfully executing a satellite docking as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on Thursday.

This accomplishment, announced with great pride on the platform 'X,' highlights a significant technological advance with implications for future space missions requiring multiple rocket launches to meet shared objectives.

The PSLV C60 rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, deploying two small satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, into orbit, showcasing a breakthrough in cost-effective space docking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)