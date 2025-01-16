ISRO's Historic Docking: A Giant Leap in Space Technology
ISRO successfully accomplished a historic feat with the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), launching two small satellites that demonstrated in-space docking technology. Carried out by the PSLV C60 rocket, this achievement marks a significant milestone in space mission techniques, further solidifying India's name in space exploration history.
ISRO has etched its name in the annals of space exploration history by successfully executing a satellite docking as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on Thursday.
This accomplishment, announced with great pride on the platform 'X,' highlights a significant technological advance with implications for future space missions requiring multiple rocket launches to meet shared objectives.
The PSLV C60 rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, deploying two small satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, into orbit, showcasing a breakthrough in cost-effective space docking technology.
