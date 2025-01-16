Himachal Pradesh Shivers as Fresh Snowfall and Cold Wave Continue

Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of an intensified cold wave, worsening as fresh snowfall blankets the higher reaches and tribal areas. The state capital Shimla and popular tourist spots like Manali and Dalhousie reported significant snow accumulation.

The snowfall has led to the closure of National Highway 5 near Narkanda and several other roads. Tourists are delighted by the picturesque landscape, but officials have issued advisories against unnecessary travel, citing safety concerns.

While temperatures have plummeted, agriculturists are hopeful that the snowfall, considered beneficial for apple crops, will aid in producing a quality harvest. The cold wave has also boosted tourist influx in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)