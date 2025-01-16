Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Shivers as Fresh Snowfall and Cold Wave Continue

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing intense cold as fresh snowfall hit higher reaches and tribal areas. Key tourist spots like Shimla, Manali, and Dalhousie received significant snow, causing road closures. The cold spell has plummeted temperatures and increased tourist traffic, while agriculturists anticipate a beneficial impact for apple crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilong | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of an intensified cold wave, worsening as fresh snowfall blankets the higher reaches and tribal areas. The state capital Shimla and popular tourist spots like Manali and Dalhousie reported significant snow accumulation.

The snowfall has led to the closure of National Highway 5 near Narkanda and several other roads. Tourists are delighted by the picturesque landscape, but officials have issued advisories against unnecessary travel, citing safety concerns.

While temperatures have plummeted, agriculturists are hopeful that the snowfall, considered beneficial for apple crops, will aid in producing a quality harvest. The cold wave has also boosted tourist influx in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

