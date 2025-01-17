Left Menu

India's Space Ambitions: Aiming for the Stars by 2035

India plans to establish a space station by 2035, marking a significant advancement with SpaDex's success in satellite docking. The Bhartiya Antriksh Station is seen as crucial for future satellite operations. The India Meteorological Department, founded 150 years ago, remains key to disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to establish its own space station by 2035, a move heralded as a major breakthrough following the successful docking of satellites using SpaDex. This announcement was made by Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitender Singh, during his visit to Shimla.

Singh emphasized that the proposed Bhartiya Antriksh Station would be vital for future satellite docking, underlining the strategic importance of India's continued advancements in space technology.

The India Meteorological Department has reached a milestone of 150 years since its establishment following a severe storm in the northeast. Despite its headquarters moving from Shimla to Pune and finally to Delhi, the Shimla station remains significant due to its advantageous location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

