Left Menu

Pakistan's Leap into Space: A Momentous Satellite Launch

China successfully launched Pakistan's first indigenous Electro-Optical satellite, PRSC-EO1, marking a significant advancement in Pakistan's space exploration capabilities. Utilizing electro-optical sensors, the satellite aims to enhance natural resource management, disaster response, and urban planning in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and SUPARCO officials hailed the launch as a pivotal step towards technological progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:00 IST
Pakistan's Leap into Space: A Momentous Satellite Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark move, China successfully launched Pakistan's first indigenous Electro-Optical satellite, PRSC-EO1, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday. The satellite's journey into space marks a significant stride in Pakistan's space exploration capabilities, utilizing a Long March-2D carrier rocket to enter its planned orbit at 12:07 PM Beijing Time.

According to Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite employs electro-optical sensors to gather data and images of Earth's surface, enhancing Pakistan's ability to monitor natural resources and manage agricultural development. SUPARCO Chairman Muhammad Yousaf Khan credited the agency's engineers for this milestone, emphasizing the importance of space technology for national progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the achievement, highlighting its benefits in predicting crop yields and urban growth monitoring. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also acknowledged the significance of the launch, offering congratulations to SUPARCO. The mission also included the launch of two additional Chinese satellites, broadening the China-Pakistan alliance in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025