Pakistan's Leap into Space: A Momentous Satellite Launch

In a landmark move, China successfully launched Pakistan's first indigenous Electro-Optical satellite, PRSC-EO1, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday. The satellite's journey into space marks a significant stride in Pakistan's space exploration capabilities, utilizing a Long March-2D carrier rocket to enter its planned orbit at 12:07 PM Beijing Time.

According to Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite employs electro-optical sensors to gather data and images of Earth's surface, enhancing Pakistan's ability to monitor natural resources and manage agricultural development. SUPARCO Chairman Muhammad Yousaf Khan credited the agency's engineers for this milestone, emphasizing the importance of space technology for national progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the achievement, highlighting its benefits in predicting crop yields and urban growth monitoring. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also acknowledged the significance of the launch, offering congratulations to SUPARCO. The mission also included the launch of two additional Chinese satellites, broadening the China-Pakistan alliance in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)