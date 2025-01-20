Unexpected Warmth: Punjab and Haryana's Unseasonal Temperature Spike

In a surprising weather development, the regions of Punjab and Haryana recorded unusually high minimum temperatures on Monday. This deviation from the norm was coupled with foggy conditions affecting various parts of both states.

According to a report from the meteorological department, average minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana exceeded typical levels by 4.6 and 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Key locations such as Faridkot, Amritsar, and Ludhiana observed temperatures notably above the seasonal averages.

Meanwhile, Haryana saw similar temperature anomalies, with Ambala, Hisar, and Faridabad all experiencing lows significantly higher than usual. Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, also reported temperatures four notches higher than the norm.

(With inputs from agencies.)