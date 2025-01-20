Tremors Shake Mindoro: Earthquake Strikes

A powerful magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the island of Mindoro in the Philippines on Monday, as confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), has prompted local authorities to start evaluating the extent of damage and potential aftershocks.

Residents in the area are being urged to remain vigilant as officials coordinate emergency response efforts to ensure public safety and address any emerging needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)