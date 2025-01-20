Housing Delays Spark Political Blame Game in Delhi

A mere 4,833 of the 35,744 EWS flats built under the JNNURM scheme in Delhi have been distributed, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla revealed, attributing the delay to conflicts between BJP and AAP. Shukla made these remarks during a press conference, without any immediate response from the implicated parties.

Shukla emphasized that the Congress-initiated construction of 52,344 economically weaker section flats was completed years ago, yet distribution is stalled due to the political feud. Of the 30,303 ready flats, none have been allotted, and 16,600 under-construction flats remain in poor condition despite a high court mandate for allocation.

He accused Prime Minister Modi of taking undue credit for past Congress initiatives while reclaiming schemes for election advantage. Shukla likened the mismanagement of the Yamuna pollution levels and the halt of Chhath Puja celebration to the broader governance issues, calling for a return of Congress governance in the upcoming Delhi elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)