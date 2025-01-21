Left Menu

China Expresses Concern Over U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

China expressed concern about the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted China's commitment to addressing climate change and promoting a global shift towards green and low-carbon practices.

China has voiced its concerns following the announcement that the United States plans to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

In a statement delivered during a routine briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Chinese foreign ministry emphasized that China remains committed to actively responding to climate change.

The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, reaffirmed China's dedication to working with global partners in promoting a transition to green and low-carbon development.

