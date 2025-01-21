China Expresses Concern Over U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement
China expressed concern about the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted China's commitment to addressing climate change and promoting a global shift towards green and low-carbon practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:08 IST
- Country:
- China
China has voiced its concerns following the announcement that the United States plans to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
In a statement delivered during a routine briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Chinese foreign ministry emphasized that China remains committed to actively responding to climate change.
The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, reaffirmed China's dedication to working with global partners in promoting a transition to green and low-carbon development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Norway's PM Concerned Over Musk's Political Involvement
France Eyes Budget Savings Amid Business Concerns
Global Concerns: Elon Musk's Political Influences Abroad
Drone Attack and Explosions Near Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Heighten Safety Concerns
India Detects HMPV Cases Amid Global Concerns, Health Ministry Issues Advisory