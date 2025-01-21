Left Menu

Greenpeace Activists Take on World Economic Forum in Davos

Greenpeace activists staged a brief protest at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calling for increased taxes on the super-rich to fund a green future. They managed to scale a balcony and unveil a banner before being escorted away. The protest coincides with talks on 'safeguarding the planet.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:38 IST
Greenpeace Activists Take on World Economic Forum in Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move that caught the attention of global leaders, Greenpeace activists managed to bypass security measures at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday to stage a brief but impactful protest.

Three protesters, dressed in suits, scaled a balcony to unfurl a banner demanding, 'Tax the super-rich. Fund a just & green future,' before being escorted away. The demonstration occurred shortly before the event's opening, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was scheduled to speak.

Greenpeace activist Clara Thompson confirmed that the activists have been removed and did not disclose how they bypassed security. The protest aligns with the WEF's focus on 'safeguarding the planet,' emphasizing the need for collaborative action to address climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

