Tragic Blaze Claims Over 100 Sheep in Samba

A devastating fire in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of over 100 sheep early Wednesday morning.

The inferno erupted in the cowshed owned by Shapian, son of Jamal Din, located in Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur around 3.30 am, according to local officials.

Despite the rapid response of four fire tenders to the scene, the blaze led to a tragic loss of livestock. Authorities, including Station House Officer Zaheer Mushtaq, confirmed the casualty figures, and Tehsildar Sudesh Kumar assured assistance to the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)