Tragic Blaze Claims Over 100 Sheep in Samba

A devastating fire in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, led to the death of over 100 sheep. The fire occurred in the cowshed of Shapian, son of Jamal Din, at Rakh Barotian. Despite efforts from local fire services, only a few sheep were saved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of over 100 sheep early Wednesday morning.

The inferno erupted in the cowshed owned by Shapian, son of Jamal Din, located in Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur around 3.30 am, according to local officials.

Despite the rapid response of four fire tenders to the scene, the blaze led to a tragic loss of livestock. Authorities, including Station House Officer Zaheer Mushtaq, confirmed the casualty figures, and Tehsildar Sudesh Kumar assured assistance to the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

