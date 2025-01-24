Storm Eowyn Wreaks Havoc Across Ireland

Record high winds from Storm Eowyn battered Ireland and Northern Ireland on Friday, resulting in the death of a man and leaving almost one-third of Irish homes and businesses without power. The storm forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, according to officials. A man was fatally injured in County Donegal when a tree fell on his car, police reported. Schools closed and public transport came to a standstill as safety measures heightened.

The Irish weather agency, Met Eireann, recorded a gust of 183 kph at Mace Head in County Galway, which broke an 80-year-old record. Streets in Dublin remained empty during the typical morning rush hour, with stores closed and a red wind warning in effect until 1100 GMT across Ireland. It was the first nationwide red warning since Storm Ophelia in 2017.

ESB Networks cited "unprecedented" damage to its infrastructure, affecting 768,000 homes, farms, and businesses. The storm's impact was significant, with a further 240,000 properties in Northern Ireland losing power. The repair effort was expected to last at least a week for some customers. Eowyn is the fourth storm in four months hitting Ireland with significant power outages.

