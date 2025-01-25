Target Reshapes Equity Agenda Amid Growing Backlash

Target, a prominent U.S. retailer, announced on Friday that it is winding down its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs along with other racial equity initiatives. This move aligns with recent shifts by several major companies following political changes and societal pressures.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order earlier this week, prompting a reevaluation of DEI initiatives across private companies. These programs gained traction in the wake of 2020's nationwide protests but are now being scrutinized in the current socio-political landscape.

Target has outlined its shift by rebranding its 'Supplier Diversity' team to 'Supplier Engagement' and modifying its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives, initially aimed at boosting investments in Black-owned businesses. Despite these changes, the retailer emphasized its focus on fostering a culture of care and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)