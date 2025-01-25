Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab and Haryana: Ferozepur Dips to 2.8°C

Cold weather conditions persisted across Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Ferozepur experiencing the lowest temperatures at a chilling 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab were not far behind, logging 3.4 and 3.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Amritsar and Bathinda had frigid nights at 5.1 and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, towns such as Narnaul, Bhiwani, and Karnal faced harsh cold weather, registering temperatures of 4.8, 4.9, and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital, reported a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees, as maximum temperatures hovered between 21-23 degrees Celsius in several areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)