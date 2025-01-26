Ireland Battles Power Outages as Storm Éowyn Wreaks Havoc

In the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, Ireland has enlisted support from England and France to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes. As the cleanup begins, more unsettled weather continues to batter the UK, Ireland, and France.

Storm Éowyn left over 1 million residents across Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland in the dark. With winds reaching 114 mph, Ireland experienced severe infrastructure damage, including snapped telephone poles and a toppled wind turbine.

Efforts to restore power are ongoing, with military assistance and a projected two-week timeline for full recovery. Meanwhile, another storm system, Herminia, brings further weather warnings to affected regions, causing additional flooding and travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)