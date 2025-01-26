Ireland Battles Power Outages as Storm Éowyn Wreaks Havoc
Ireland, with assistance from England and France, is working to restore power after Storm Éowyn left over 1 million people without electricity. With two fatalities and massive infrastructure damage, recovery efforts continue amid warnings for further storms impacting the UK, Ireland, and France.
In the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, Ireland has enlisted support from England and France to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes. As the cleanup begins, more unsettled weather continues to batter the UK, Ireland, and France.
Storm Éowyn left over 1 million residents across Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland in the dark. With winds reaching 114 mph, Ireland experienced severe infrastructure damage, including snapped telephone poles and a toppled wind turbine.
Efforts to restore power are ongoing, with military assistance and a projected two-week timeline for full recovery. Meanwhile, another storm system, Herminia, brings further weather warnings to affected regions, causing additional flooding and travel disruptions.
