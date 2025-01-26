Left Menu

Swift Action Saves Lives in Mumbai Building Fire

A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla East area, which was quickly extinguished within two hours. The incident involved a 'level one' fire in the electrical duct from the ground to the 15th floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as all residents were evacuated promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:24 IST
A fire broke out Sunday evening in a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla East, quickly extinguished within two hours, a fire official reported. The blaze erupted in the Shivaji Nagar SRA building near Swastik Park, initiating immediate evacuation, ensuring no residents were harmed.

Characterized as a 'level one' fire, it originated in the electrical duct from the ground to the 15th floor, confined to certain areas, stated the official. The rapid response ensured no one was trapped in the building during the incident.

The fire department deployed four engines, three jumbo tankers, and numerous personnel to tackle the flames effectively, the official added. The swift action prevented any casualties or serious damage, underscoring the efficiency of emergency services in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

