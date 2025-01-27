Left Menu

Surprise Earthquake Shakes New England Homes

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Maine coast, shaking homes across northern New England. Centered southeast of York Harbor, the tremor was felt as far as Pennsylvania. While no damage was reported, the unexpected quake sent residents sharing their experiences online and assessing potential impacts.

Updated: 27-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:20 IST
Surprise Earthquake Shakes New England Homes
On Monday, a surprising 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled northern New England, catching residents off guard. The earthquake's epicenter was located about 10 km southeast of York Harbor, Maine, according to the United States Geological Survey. It occurred around 10:22 am at a depth of approximately 13 km.

Reports of the tremor stretched across every state in New England, with some individuals in Pennsylvania also feeling the shake. In southern Maine, residents felt houses and buildings tremble during what was otherwise a serene winter morning. This event illustrates the broader scope of eastern US earthquakes compared to those in the west.

Despite the widespread shaking, officials reported no damage. In Kennebunk, school superintendent Terri Cooper informed parents that schools were inspected and found undamaged. Confusion among locals was prevalent, with many mistaking the quake for a nearby accident. Social media was abuzz with shared anecdotes of the unexpected tremor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

