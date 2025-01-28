Left Menu

Blaze Ravages Two Shops in Thane Mall Incident

A fire at a Thane city mall in Maharashtra destroyed two shops but caused no injuries. The blaze started on the first floor around 8 am and was extinguished after an hour by local fire and disaster management officials. Cooling operations and an investigation are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:11 IST
A fire incident at a mall in Thane city, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning resulted in the destruction of two shops, according to civic officials.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, confirmed that no injuries were reported. The fire erupted around 8 am on the mall's first floor, located on Ghodbunder Road.

Fire personnel and regional disaster management teams promptly arrived at the scene, managing to put out the blaze after approximately one hour. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, alongside cooling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

