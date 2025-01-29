Thane District Unveils Rs 1,300 Crore Development Plan

The first session of the Thane District Planning Committee, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sanctioned a Rs 1,300 crore budget plan for the fiscal year 2025-26, according to official sources on Wednesday.

This strategic proposal was submitted for sanctioning to the state government, with Shinde, acting as Thane's guardian minister, stating the plan's introduction in an upcoming meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

In attendance were high-profile officials including the district collector, cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik, and other dignitaries. An increase in the financial plan ceiling to Rs 1,500 crore was also decided, marking a 42% rise, affirming the district's focus on technological advancements and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)