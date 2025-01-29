Left Menu

Thane District Unveils Rs 1,300 Crore Development Plan

The Thane District Planning Committee, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, approved a Rs 1,300 crore development plan for 2025-26. The plan, attended by officials including MLAs and the district collector, aimed to expand the financial plan limit and digitize certificates, with discussions on further developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:01 IST
Thane District Unveils Rs 1,300 Crore Development Plan
  • Country:
  • India

The first session of the Thane District Planning Committee, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sanctioned a Rs 1,300 crore budget plan for the fiscal year 2025-26, according to official sources on Wednesday.

This strategic proposal was submitted for sanctioning to the state government, with Shinde, acting as Thane's guardian minister, stating the plan's introduction in an upcoming meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

In attendance were high-profile officials including the district collector, cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik, and other dignitaries. An increase in the financial plan ceiling to Rs 1,500 crore was also decided, marking a 42% rise, affirming the district's focus on technological advancements and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025