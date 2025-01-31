Left Menu

NASA's Next Frontier: Return from Space and the Search for Life's Building Blocks

NASA reaffirms its plan with SpaceX to return two astronauts from the ISS, following President Trump's remarks. Another breakthrough involves samples from asteroid Bennu, which hold chemical building blocks of life, offering insights into how life may have originated on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:30 IST
NASA's Next Frontier: Return from Space and the Search for Life's Building Blocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has confirmed its collaboration with SpaceX to expedite the return of two astronauts from the International Space Station. This announcement comes after President Donald Trump pushed for a quick return, though the astronauts were already on schedule to come back in March.

Meanwhile, a significant discovery has been made in the realm of planetary science. Samples retrieved by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the asteroid Bennu have shown traces of the chemical building blocks necessary for life. Researchers suggest that such asteroids might have provided Earth with essential ingredients for the evolution of living organisms.

The samples, collected in 2020, were delivered to Earth by a capsule released by OSIRIS-REx, which landed safely in the Utah desert in 2023. This finding could bolster the theory that extraterrestrial matter played a role in the emergence of life on our planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025