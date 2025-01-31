Left Menu

Town Planning Challenges: Ajit Pawar's Call for Sustainable Urban Development

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed concerns about town planning in Maharashtra, highlighting issues like migration, population growth, and resource distribution in urban areas. He emphasized the need for technological advancements and environmental regulations to address these challenges, while assuring political stability in the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:00 IST
Town Planning Challenges: Ajit Pawar's Call for Sustainable Urban Development
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday voiced his concerns about the significant challenges facing town planning in Maharashtra. Addressing an award ceremony organized by the Urban Development and Urban Planning Department, Pawar highlighted the influx of migrants from northern states and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants contributing to the rapid urbanization of cities like Pune.

Discussing the future, Pawar noted that Pune's population, including the Pimpri Chinchwad area, is projected to reach two crore by 2054. He expressed concerns over increasing traffic and transportation issues, inadequate water resources, and emphasized the necessity to improve urban mobility to meet future demands. The plan involves diverting dam water currently used by the Tata power project in Mulshi to support the urban populace.

Pawar underlined the importance of balanced urban planning that factors in social, economic, and environmental elements. He argued for the use of advanced technology to cope with rising urban demands and stressed the urgent need for stricter regulations to combat climate change. Notably, he assured political stability, stating that the current government would serve a full term with adequate support in Mahayuti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025