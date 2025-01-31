Town Planning Challenges: Ajit Pawar's Call for Sustainable Urban Development
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed concerns about town planning in Maharashtra, highlighting issues like migration, population growth, and resource distribution in urban areas. He emphasized the need for technological advancements and environmental regulations to address these challenges, while assuring political stability in the state government.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday voiced his concerns about the significant challenges facing town planning in Maharashtra. Addressing an award ceremony organized by the Urban Development and Urban Planning Department, Pawar highlighted the influx of migrants from northern states and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants contributing to the rapid urbanization of cities like Pune.
Discussing the future, Pawar noted that Pune's population, including the Pimpri Chinchwad area, is projected to reach two crore by 2054. He expressed concerns over increasing traffic and transportation issues, inadequate water resources, and emphasized the necessity to improve urban mobility to meet future demands. The plan involves diverting dam water currently used by the Tata power project in Mulshi to support the urban populace.
Pawar underlined the importance of balanced urban planning that factors in social, economic, and environmental elements. He argued for the use of advanced technology to cope with rising urban demands and stressed the urgent need for stricter regulations to combat climate change. Notably, he assured political stability, stating that the current government would serve a full term with adequate support in Mahayuti.
